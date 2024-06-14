Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading Down 2.1%

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 176,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35.
Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.90 million. Stampede Drilling had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0649718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.
