iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17. Approximately 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

