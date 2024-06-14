Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF opened at $13.91 on Friday. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Caribbean Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

