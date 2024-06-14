CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 2,052.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

CTTOF opened at $4.71 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

