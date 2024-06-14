CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 2,052.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
CTTOF opened at $4.71 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.