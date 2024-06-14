Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 2,161.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.8 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
