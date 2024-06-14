Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 2,161.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.8 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

