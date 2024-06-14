Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 2,264.0% from the May 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

