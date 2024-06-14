Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.0 days.

Shares of BCNAF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Barco has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

