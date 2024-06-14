Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, an increase of 2,952.2% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTNT stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million and a PE ratio of -53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,239. 54.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

