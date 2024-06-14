GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Purchases 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,623 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £129.84 ($165.34).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,610 ($20.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,691.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,617.45. The firm has a market cap of £65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.97) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.34).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

