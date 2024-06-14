Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Base Resources Stock Performance
BSRUF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Base Resources has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.21.
Base Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.