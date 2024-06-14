Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Base Resources Stock Performance

BSRUF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Base Resources has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.21.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

