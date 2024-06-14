Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Expands By 4,066.7%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kambi Group stock opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of C$8.97 and a 1-year high of C$17.26.
Kambi Group Company Profile
