Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Up 3,377.6% in May

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 3,377.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of BSFC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 344.42% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.