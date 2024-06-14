R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.82. 1,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the quarter. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 209.61% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

