Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 32 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 14.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

