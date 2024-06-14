WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.16 and last traded at $100.22. 2,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.