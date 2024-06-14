OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Shares Down 5.7%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.
