VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.57. 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

