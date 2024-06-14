Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Down 1.7%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.30). Approximately 557,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 989,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.60 ($0.30).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,320.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £25,270 ($32,178.79). 40.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

