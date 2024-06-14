Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.27. 14,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shapeways

Shapeways Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.