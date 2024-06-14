Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 6%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 18,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 14,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GIP. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Green Impact Partners Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of C$65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.47.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of C$37.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

