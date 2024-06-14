NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 2.2 %
NLOK opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
