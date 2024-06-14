Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion.
TC Energy Price Performance
TC Energy stock opened at C$53.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.43. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$55.28.
Insider Transactions at TC Energy
In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$48,098.75. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,525 shares of company stock valued at $248,569. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
