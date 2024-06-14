Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Increased by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

