Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

