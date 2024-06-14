FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Issued By Zacks Research

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $18.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.16. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $18.77 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RS opened at $279.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average is $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

