Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Raised by Analyst

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

