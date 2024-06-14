Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lifted by Zacks Research

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.7 %

FL stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

