Ian El Mokadem Purchases 5,000 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,205.91).

RWS Stock Down 1.8 %

RWS stock opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.54) on Friday. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.40 ($3.62). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,848.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWS

RWS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.