Zacks Small Cap Comments on POET Technologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for POET Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
POET Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
