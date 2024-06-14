Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $180.41 and last traded at $177.09. Approximately 8,636,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,005,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

