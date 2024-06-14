Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 0.0 %

ADSK opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.