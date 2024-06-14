Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $254.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

