Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 98.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.76).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,937 ($37.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,835.63, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,057.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,304.07.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.