Analyzing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 0 0 1.75 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 8 0 2.80

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.42 billion 1.20 -$78.02 million ($1.02) -13.85 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $319.87 million 11.26 $148.84 million $2.06 15.33

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.84% -2.88% -1.41% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 69.48% 11.63% 4.03%

Risk and Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

