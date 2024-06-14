Financial Survey: Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Nkarta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xeris Biopharma and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Nkarta has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 186.25%. Given Nkarta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Nkarta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $171.36 million 1.92 -$62.26 million ($0.47) -4.72 Nkarta N/A N/A -$117.50 million ($2.35) -2.65

Xeris Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nkarta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -37.58% -16,662.63% -19.58% Nkarta N/A -34.13% -25.96%

Summary

Nkarta beats Xeris Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis. It also develops NKX101, a CAR NK product candidate targeting cells that display NKG2D ligands, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as for solid tumors. In addition, the company develops NKX070, targeting the CD70 tumor antigen to treat solid and liquid tumors; and NK+T cell therapy for use in the treatment of oncology, autoimmune disease, or infectious disease. It has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

