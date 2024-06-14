Financial Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 6.24% 12.00% 3.75% Gaxos.ai N/A -73.09% -68.35%

Risk and Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 3 8 11 0 2.36 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Gaxos.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.51%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Gaxos.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 3.66 $107.30 million $0.20 60.70 Gaxos.ai $275.00 14,679.49 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Gaxos.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

