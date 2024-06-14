Head-To-Head Review: Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) vs. Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onex and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.13 billion 4.80 $529.00 million $9.80 7.11 Voestalpine $18.11 billion N/A $109.40 million N/A N/A

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voestalpine.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Onex has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Onex and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onex presently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Voestalpine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 66.29% 9.27% 6.05% Voestalpine 3.58% 8.39% 3.90%

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Onex pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Onex beats Voestalpine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

