Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Head to Head Analysis

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Red Cat -206.42% -52.40% -47.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Red Cat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.90 million 3.87 -$6.86 million ($1.65) -1.84 Red Cat $9.91 million 7.27 -$27.09 million ($0.52) -1.87

Analyst Recommendations

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Cat beats Duos Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

