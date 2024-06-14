Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) vs. CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A CGI $10.60 billion 2.17 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.24

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nukkleus and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Summary

CGI beats Nukkleus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

