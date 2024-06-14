Analyzing ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A XOS $44.52 million 1.28 -$75.84 million ($10.74) -0.67

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADOMANI and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% XOS -117.98% -104.27% -52.39%

Volatility & Risk

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADOMANI and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 0 3 0 3.00

XOS has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 185.27%.

Summary

XOS beats ADOMANI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles. In addition, the company offers energy solutions, a comprehensive charging infrastructure business that offers mobile and stationary multi-application chargers, mobile energy storage, and turnkey energy infrastructure services to accelerate client transitions to electric fleets; Xos Hub, a rapid-deployment mobile charger designed to expedite fleet transitions to electric vehicles; and Xosphere, a platform that interconnects vehicle, maintenance, charging, and service data to improve overall customer experience. Further, it offers X-Pack, a proprietary battery pack technology for last-mile commercial use cases; X-Platform foundation of Xos vehicle products; and vehicle control software, which include powertrain controls, body controls, and instrument cluster and infotainment. Xos, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

