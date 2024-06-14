Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) PT at $29.00

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.