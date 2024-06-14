Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.
SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.