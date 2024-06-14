Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 700,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,409,000 after buying an additional 124,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 258,843 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 105.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

