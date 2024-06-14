Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Target Price at $34.40

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Stock Up 1.0 %

enGene stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.65.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

