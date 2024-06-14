Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Target Price at $34.40

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
enGene stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.65.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
