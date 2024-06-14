Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.12. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.