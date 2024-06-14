Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yext by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 295,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yext by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

