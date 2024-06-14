Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of Yext
Yext Stock Performance
Yext stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yext
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.