Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $19.58

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.69. REV Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

