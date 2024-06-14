Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

