General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Repurchase $6.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,674,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

