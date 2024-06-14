Short Interest in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Expands By 45.4%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.