Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $176.68 and last traded at $178.06. 3,544,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,262,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.56.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.